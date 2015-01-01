|
Fernandez C, Vicente MA, Carrillo I, Guilabert M, Mira JJ. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32667896
BACKGROUND: Smartphone addiction has become a reality accepted by all. Some previous studies show that the use of the smartphone on public roads while walking is very common among the young population. The term "smombie" or smartphone zombie has been coined for this behavior. Such behavior causes a reduction in the attention given to other pedestrians and drivers and may result in accidents or collisions. But there is no precise data about how many people use the phone while they are walking on the street. Smartphone usage habits are evolving rapidly and more in-depth information is required, particularly about how users interact with their devices while walking: traditional phone conversations (phone close to the ear), voice chats (phone in front of the head), waiting for notifications (phone in hand), text chats (user touching the screen), etc. This in-depth information may be useful for carrying out specific preventive actions in both the educative field (raising awareness about risks) and in the infrastructure field (redesigning the cities to increase safety).
