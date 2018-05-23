Abstract

Electronic cigarettes are devices that deliver nicotine to the user by heating an e-liquid. In Canada, the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act became law on May 23, 2018. The purpose of this study was to describe the cases of injuries and poisonings associated with e-cigarette and vaping substances that presented to Canadian emergency departments within the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program network between 2011 and 2019. A total of 68 cases were retrieved (54.4% males). Of the 68 cases, 8 occurred between 2011 and 2014, while 35 (51.5%) occurred in 2018 or 2019. Ingestions, inhalations and burns were observed.

