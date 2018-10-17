Abstract

The Government of Manitoba created a cannabis public health surveillance system in 2018 in preparation for nonmedical cannabis legalization on 17 October, 2018. An initial evaluation was conducted to assess the usefulness, flexibility and simplicity attributes of the system, using an online stakeholder survey, website metrics, system analysis and interviews. Resulting recommendations included creating a detailed communication plan for surveillance products, changing the format and frequency of reporting, maintaining strong relationships with partners and building towards a centralized provincial substance use surveillance database and surveillance system.

