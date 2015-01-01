Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Among adolescents, racial disparities in reproductive health outcomes persist. The question of whether reproductive coercion (RC) influences these outcomes has received increased attention. Little is known about whether RC is independently associated with contraceptive use and having a sexually transmitted disease (STD) among African American female adolescents.



Materials and Methods:

urvey data for self-identified African American young women 14-19 years of age (n = 735) who accessed services at a publicly funded clinic were used to assess the extent of RC, the association between RC and other forms of intimate partner violence (IPV), and whether RC was independently associated with contraceptive use and an STD diagnosis.



Results:

Approximately 20% of participants had experienced RC; there was a statistically significant bivariate association between RC and other forms of IPV. In multivariate analyses, experiencing two or more forms of RC (vs. not experiencing any RC) was associated with reduced odds of contraceptive use in the past 3 months (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 0.46; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.24-0.76) and with increased odds of having an STD (aOR = 2.43; 95% CI = 2.35-4.37). Experiencing only one type of RC and experiencing other forms of IPV were not associated with the outcomes. Although ease of partner communication (aOR = 0.94; 95% CI = 0.80-0.98) was associated with having an STD, few other psychosocial variables were associated with the outcomes.



Conclusions:

RC is associated with reduced contraceptive use and increased STDs among African American adolescent women. Interventions to prevent and respond to RC that engage adolescent women and men are needed.

