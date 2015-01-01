Abstract

The supply of antidotes for the treatment of venomous snakebite accidents, as well as the training of the care team, should be structured according to the frequency and risks by geographical areas. The scope of this article is to analyze the trend of the incidence of snakebite accidents in Brazilian biomes between 2003 and 2012. It involved the ecological study by means of Prais-Winsten regression of the incidence of snakebites by the Bothrops, Crotalus, Lachesis and Micrurus species for the Brazilian biomes in the period from 2003 to 2012. The research revealed that the number of accidents increased from 26,082 in 2003 to 27,870 in 2012 with an increased demand for antidotes. The trend analysis of the incidence showed a stationary trend, except for the Crotalus species with an upward trend in the Brazilian aggregate. An upward trend was found in the Cerrado for the Crotalus, Lachesis and Micrurus species: in the Pampa for Crotalus; in the Caatinga for Lachesis and in the Atlantic Forest for Micrurus. The conclusion drawn is that the stationary trend observed for snakebite accidents in Brazil is due to the fact that the majority of these (87%) are caused by snakes of the Bothrops species. However, it should be stressed that there is an increased risk of accidents with snakes of the Crotalus, Lachesis and Micrurus species.

Language: pt