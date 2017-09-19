Abstract

This paper aimed to explain why more women died in the earthquake of September 19, 2017, in Mexico City. We adopted a mixed quantitative-qualitative method, with epidemiological and statistical data and a hemerographic review about the influence of gender on earthquake-derived mortality. In the quantitative part, the results show that the difference in deaths among women compared to those among men cannot be attributed to population distribution or randomization issues. In the qualitative part, the results show that many data are evidencing that gender is an essential social determinant that can explain why more women die than men after an earthquake. Therefore, we recommend that these data be considered responsibly to improve future prevention and intervention actions.

Language: es