|
Citation
|
Twenge JM, Joiner TE. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32667081
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The disruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may have impacted mental health, particularly mood disorders. This study aimed to compare prevalence rates of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder in national samples in the U.S. before and during the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; COVID-19; pandemic; mood disorders; unemployment; economic hardship; social isolation