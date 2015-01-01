|
Citation
|
Conrad R. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2020; 22(9): e50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32666191
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This article will examine issues of autonomy, privacy, decision-making, and voluntariness of the psychiatric treatment of college students. There is little consensus on balancing the individual student's rights with the university's duties. Conflicts between federal legislation, case law, and ethical recommendations will be explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Medical ethics; College mental health; Decision-making capacity; Forensic psychiatry; Safety risk assessment; Transitional age youth