Abstract

Recent technological developments in mobile brain and body imaging are enabling new frontiers of real-world neuroscience. Simultaneous recordings of body movement and brain activity from highly skilled individuals as they demonstrate their exceptional skills in real-world settings, can shed new light on the neurobehavioural structure of human expertise. Driving is a real-world skill which many of us acquire to different levels of expertise. Here we ran a case-study on a subject with the highest level of driving expertise-a Formula E Champion. We studied the driver's neural and motor patterns while he drove a sports car on the "Top Gear" race track under extreme conditions (high speed, low visibility, low temperature, wet track). His brain activity, eye movements and hand/foot movements were recorded. Brain activity in the delta, alpha, and beta frequency bands showed causal relation to hand movements. We herein demonstrate the feasibility of using mobile brain and body imaging even in very extreme conditions (race car driving) to study the sensory inputs, motor outputs, and brain states which characterise complex human skills.

