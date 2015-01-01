Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Ingestion and aspiration of lamp oil may result in serious adverse effects and even death. The objective of this study was to describe pediatric lamp oil-related injuries treated at US emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: Cases were lamp oil-related injuries among patients aged 0 to 5 years reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System during 2001-2018. The distribution of the number of cases and national estimate were determined for selected variables.



RESULTS: A total of 317 pediatric lamp oil-related injuries treated at US EDs during 2001-2018 were identified, resulting in a national estimate of 9501 injuries (95% confidence interval, 6937-12,065). The national estimate declined from 1599 in 2001 to 59 in 2014 before increasing once more to 596 in 2017. The patients were 5.4% aged less than 1 year; 62.2%, 1 year; 23.0%, 2 years; 6.6%, 3 years; 2.2%, 4 years; and 0.6%, 5 years; 68.6% of the patients were boys and 31.4% were girls. Ingestions accounted for 91.9% of the injuries, and 82.1% occurred at home. The disposition of the patient was treated or examined and released (68.2%), treated and transferred to another hospital (13.2%), treated and admitted for hospitalization (14.4%), held for observation (4.2%), and not recorded (0.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: Although the estimated number of lamp oil-related injuries declined during 2000-2014, it increased during 2015-2017. Most of the patients were aged 1 to 2 years and boys. The majority of the injuries occurred by ingestion and at home. Most of the patients were treated or evaluated and released from the ED.

