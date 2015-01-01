|
Valentino K, Hibel LC, Speidel R, Fondren K, Ugarte E. Dev. Psychopathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32665044
Dysregulation in children's physiological stress systems is a key process linking early adversity to poor health and psychopathology. Thus, interventions that improve children's stress physiology may help prevent deleterious health outcomes. Reminiscing and Emotion Training (RET) is a brief relational intervention designed to improve maternal caregiving support by enhancing maltreating mothers' capacity to reminisce with their young children. This study evaluated associations between maltreatment, intimate partner violence, and the RET intervention with changes in children's diurnal cortisol regulation across the 1 year following the intervention, and the extent to which improvements in maternal elaborative reminiscing differed between intervention groups and mediated change in children's physiological functioning. Participants were 237 children (aged 36 to 86 months) and their mothers.
Language: en
intervention; maltreatment; cortisol; elaboration; stress physiology