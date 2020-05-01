Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Integrated Motivational-Volitional (IMV) model of suicidal behavior proposes in its motivational phase that perceptions of defeat and entrapment (total, internal and external entrapment) lead to the development of suicidal ideation and that thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness moderate this process. The aim of this study was to test the motivational phase of the IMV model cross-sectionally in a German sample of psychiatric inpatients.



METHODS: A total of 308 psychiatric inpatients (53% female) aged 18 to 81 years (M = 36.92, SD = 14.30) were included in the study and investigated within 14 days after psychiatric admission due to suicide attempt (53%) or acute suicidal crisis (47%). Statistical analyses included a mediation analysis and moderation analyses.



RESULTS: Results demonstrate a simple mediation of defeat via entrapment (total, internal and external entrapment) on suicidal ideation. The interaction between thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness was confirmed as a motivational moderator.



LIMITATIONS: Limiting factors of the present study are the cross-sectional design and the retrospective assessment of suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: The main assumptions of the motivational phase of the IMV model could empirically be confirmed. Perceptions of defeat, internal and external entrapment, thwarted belongingness, and perceived burdensomeness should be taken into account with regard to prevention, risk assessment and interventions of suicidal ideation and attempts. However, future investigations based on prospective data are warranted.

Language: en