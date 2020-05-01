|
Citation
Lucht L, Holler I, Forkmann T, Teismann T, Schönfelder A, Rath D, Paashaus L, Stengler K, Juckel G, Glaesmer H. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 274: 871-879.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32664028
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Integrated Motivational-Volitional (IMV) model of suicidal behavior proposes in its motivational phase that perceptions of defeat and entrapment (total, internal and external entrapment) lead to the development of suicidal ideation and that thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness moderate this process. The aim of this study was to test the motivational phase of the IMV model cross-sectionally in a German sample of psychiatric inpatients.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; Defeat; Entrapment; Integrated motivational–volitional model of suicidal behavior; Perceived burdensomeness; Thwarted belongingness