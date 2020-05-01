|
López R, Brick LA, Defayette AB, Whitmyre ED, Wolff J, Frazier E, Spirito A, Esposito-Smythers C. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 274: 662-670.
32664000
BACKGROUND: The contemporaneous association between avoidant style, a maladaptive social problem-solving strategy, and adolescent suicidal ideation has been well established. However, the mechanisms underlying this association are not well understood. Using cross-lagged panel modeling, the present study examined whether depressive symptom severity mediates the relation between avoidant style and severity of suicidal ideation. The specificity of depressive symptom severity as a mediator was also evaluated by simultaneously testing whether avoidant style mediates the association between depressive symptom and suicidal ideation severity.
Language: en
Depression; Adolescence; Suicidal ideation; Social problem-solving