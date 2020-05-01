|
Leavey G, Rosato M, Harding S, Corry D, Divin N, Breslin G. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 274: 535-544.
32663986
BACKGROUND: Adolescent mental health problems and suicidality appear to be increasing in Western countries but contact with health services remains stubbornly low. While social disadvantage is often implicated in aetiology and help-seeking, evidence on the relative contribution of school and family life factors is limited. We sought (a) to examine the prevalence and factors associated with mental health problems in adolescent boys and girls; and (b) to examine factors associated with trust and contact with GPs for mental health problems.
Adolescents; Suicidality; Mental health; Self-harm; Help-seeking; General practitioners