Abstract

BACKGROUND: Naturalistic longitudinal studies of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) indicate that symptoms improve over time. In the present study, we applied network theory to the question of how BPD symptom networks may differ as a function of age.



METHODS: In a transdiagnostic sample of 5,212 patients presenting for acute psychiatric treatment, we administered a measure of BPD symptoms and then used a novel machine learning technique to test the hypothesis that symptom networks would significantly differ across the age of participants.



RESULTS: Results supported two significant differences in the BPD symptom network that emerged at age 46. In older participants, the relationships among symptoms of non-suicidal self-injury/suicide and emptiness was weaker, yet the relationship between anger and relationship problems was stronger. No differences emerged for relationships between all other symptoms.



LIMITATIONS: Given the cross-sectional nature of this study, the potential influence of cohort effects cannot be ruled out.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support the utility of network theory for elucidating potential pathways by which the relationships between symptoms of BPD may differ as a function of age in treatment-seeking individuals. In parallel, results of this study support the highly central role of strong emotions in BPD regardless of age.

