Livingston WS, Fargo JD, Gundlapalli AV, Brignone E, Blais RK. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 274: 1184-1190.
32663949
BACKGROUND: Exposure to military sexual trauma (MST) in veterans is associated with suicidal ideation. Previous research suggests there are mechanisms of this association, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Research has yet to examine whether comorbid PTSD and depression mediate the association of MST and suicide and intentional self-inflicted injury, and whether this comorbidity confers a greater risk for suicide relative to PTSD-only and depression-only. The current study addressed this gap in our knowledge.
PTSD; depression; veterans; Suicidal ideation; military sexual trauma