Abstract

INTRODUCTION:

Pregnancy makes significant changes that require various psychological adjustments and are often associated with depression and anxiety. Social support is one of the factors that play an important role in anxiety and depression. The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between social support with depression and anxiety during third trimester pregnancy in Turkmen women.



Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 320 pregnant women referred to rural health houses and urban health centers in Aq -Qala County in 2016 based on multistage cluster sampling method. Demographic checklist, the Vaux social support questionnaire, the Vandenberg anxiety during pregnancy questionnaire and the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale were filled for all women. Data were analyzed using SPSS software version 18. Descriptive statistics, Spearman correlation coefficient and Generalized linear regression model were used.



Results: The mean age of the pregnant women was 25.7 ± 5.5 years. Majority of the women (97.8%) were housewives and 34.7% had primary education. Social support was inversely correlated with depression and anxiety. Social support had a significant direct relationship with the duration of marriage and age at marriage and a significant inverse relationship with concern about cost of delivery and marital discord (P < 0.05). Depression had a significant direct correlation with education and income status. Both depression and anxiety had a significant direct correlation with concern about cost of delivery and a significant inverse correlation with family support (P < 0.05).



Conclusion: Pregnant mothers with high social support are less likely to experience depression and anxiety. Developing programs to increase family support, reduce marital discord, and concern about the cost of delivery can increase social support and reduce depression and anxiety in Turkmen women.

