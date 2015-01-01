Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aggression is a conscious behavior which its purpose is to exert physical and psychological suffering. In order to reduce this social disorder, we should search the causes in the family as the first and most effective child behavioral pattern. Regarding the relationship between aggression and children's health, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between parenting styles and the aggression of their children among elementary students in Sanandaj city in 2016.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, the study population included 337 elementary students residing in Sanandaj. Samples were selected through multistage cluster sampling. Eysenck and glyn wilson aggression questionnaire was used for students and Baumrind Parenting Style Questionnaire was used for parents. The data were analyzed by SPSS-18 software. Chi-Square, ANOVA and T-test were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: 39.2% of 337 students were boys and 60.8% of 337 students were girls, 66.2% of students had low-level aggression, 32.9%, had moderate-level aggression and 0.9% had high-level aggression. The mean rate of permissiveness parenting style is 15.52 ± 4.77, autocratic parenting style is 15.8±6.56 and rational authority parenting style is 31.92 with a standard deviation of 4.14. There was a significant and inverse relationship between aggression and the rational authority parenting style (P<0.05), so that children in a family with rational authority parenting style have less aggression than the other children.



CONCLUSION: Considering the role of families in shaping the behavior of children, increasing the level of awareness of parents about the parenting styles and their effects on children is necessary to reduce children's behavioral problems in the future.

