Abstract

Mental health issues related to depression and individual's patterns of interest impact development. This study is to identify patterns of interest and their effects on depressive symptoms in young adults. This cross-sectional study involved 40 participants. The participants were assessed for depressive symptoms, patterns of interest in daily life, and social participation. The depressive symptoms and patterns of interest were assessed by a well-trained interviewer using a face-to-face method. Descriptive statistics, correlation analysis, and logistic regression analysis were implemented using SPSS 22.0. In terms of depressive symptoms, 32.5% of participants reported no depression, while 67.5% were depressed. When comparing interest patterns from the past, present, and future, the degree of depression was significantly correlated with interests in the past (p<.05). The effect of patterns of interest on depressive symptoms was not statistically significant (p>.05). Participation in a variety of activities can help prevent depressive symptoms. Participation in activities of interest can, therefore, be of great help during middle- and late-adult development.

Language: en