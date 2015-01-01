Abstract

This study aimed that certain risk factors are linked to the risk of developing depression and decreasing quality of life. This study was implemented using data from the 6th and 7th Korea National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey. The National Health and Nutrition Survey consist of health surveys, screenings, and nutrition surveys. Among the risk factors, data on adult diseases such as depression, hypertension, arthritis, diabetes, cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration were used. In total, 12,768 adults over 20 years of age were selected, of whom 520 were diagnosed with depression. The most common risk factors in adults over 20 years of age were hypertension, arthritis, cataract, diabetes, depression, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Their risk factors were analyzed if these were associated with depression and quality of life. The results revealed that hypertension, arthritis, diabetes, cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration were predictors for the occurrence of depression in adults. The factors associated with the highest risk for depression were arthritis and glaucoma. Furthermore, the study investigated the effect of certain factors on the quality of life; the factor associated with the greatest impact on quality of life was arthritis. This study verified that the aforementioned factors were related to the risk of developing depression and decreasing quality of life.

