Abstract

In the recent years there has been a tremendous growth in the field of engineering and sciences, which aided in the growth and development of fast and comfortable transportation media, with this development the number of automobiles have drastically increased, which for sure is a great technological achievement but sadly with this growth, the traffic and the hustle and bustle on roads is unstoppable and with it the number of accidents and road casualties have tremendously increased. But, there is no easy and practical way to reduce the usage of the automobiles. Every day the mankind read about thousands of people dying of road casualties and most of them die because the families or the concerned ones of the indulged people are not timely informed. The death casualties can be minimized to a great extent by just timely informing the families of the concerned ones.



The prototype in this paper is an accident notification systemESP8266 NodeMCU and a simple vibration sensor is the heart of this system. The vibration sensor continuously senses the vibrations and on exceeding a predefined threshold limit, sends out a notification to registered numbers. In the past similar models have been proposed, which used costlier sensors such as Accelerometerbut the design in this paper, used simpler and cheaper sensor. Moreover, in earlier designs GSM technology was used but proposed design uses a Wi-Fi based controller, which in comparison to GSM technology is more reliable and fast. Also earlier GSM module needed an additional microcontroller such as Arduino but the use of NodeMCU eliminates the requirement of any additional controller. The prototype system in this paper makes the use of message queuing telemetry transport (MQTT) protocol, which is a very reliable and fast communication protocol which further uses subscribe and publish technology. The IoT cloud platform used in this prototype is Adafruit IO which is quite simpler when compared to other cloud platforms such as Losant Platform and moreover the data is updated every two seconds in Adafruit IO. For the notification purpose protocol is used with the help of IFTTT platform and ClickSend platform, Applets and Triggers are created to fulfill the requirement. The controller is programed using basic C and C++ programming languages and Arduino IDE serves as the programming environment, various library files have also been used for the programming purposes.





Keywords: IoT; Mqtt; Accident; Adafruit-IO; ClickSend; IFTTT; Notification.

Language: en