Abstract

In this speeding modern world, it became a necessity to have at least one car for every family. There often comes the time when the car has to be parked in an open area due to space or parking unavailability. During daytime, the sunlight heat causes the car's exterior parts to get heated. Especially the summer heat in India is unbearable. The temperature rises too high that the stationery car's exterior parts can reach the temperature of 90°C (Considering the car is stationery for over a period of time). The parts of the car that are exposed to sunlight heat are Hood, Front and rear bumper, Doors and Roof area. Out of all the exterior parts, Bumper is plastic and it is the most important when it comes to style and safety. In this research the effect of Sunlight heat on Front bumper is studied. The problems associated with sunlight heat on Front bumper are; the front bumper goes out of its original shape, disturbs the Clearance (Gaps) and fitting with surrounding parts, if the surrounding parts are too stiff the Front bumper itself undergoes high deformation and high internal stresses will be developed at the mating regions.



The bumper is a structure which is integrated with the front and rear ends of a car, so as to absorb impact in slow speed collisions, ideally to minimize the damage and reducing repair costs. Front bumper is very important when it comes to Pedestrian safety [1]. If the Bumper is too stiff, it won't absorb much of kinetic energy, it will cause serious injuries to the Pedestrian. Due to this, nowadays all the automobile manufacturers are using plastic Bumpers. Automobile manufacturers take extreme measures while manufacturing the automotive parts, to maintain gaps with certain tolerances between each assembly.



There often comes the time when the car has to be parked in an open area due to space or parking unavailability. During daytime, the sunlight heat causes the car's exterior parts to get heated. Especially the summer heat in India is unbearable. The temperature rises too high that the stationery car's exterior parts can reach the temperature of 90°C (Considering the car is stationery for over a period of time). The parts of the car that are exposed to sunlight heat are Hood, Front and rear bumper, Doors and Roof area. Out of all the exterior parts, Bumper is plastic and it is the most important when it comes to style and safety. In this research the effect of Sunlight heat on Front bumper is studied. The problems associated with sunlight heat on Front bumper are; the front bumper goes out of its original shape, disturbs the Clearance (Gaps) and fitting with surrounding parts, if the surrounding parts are too stiff the Front bumper itself undergoes high deformation and high internal stresses will be developed at the mating regions.





In this research the FE modeling of Front bumper is done using ANSA software, the sunlight heat effect is simulated using ABAQUS solver. From the simulation results, there is 5.86mm deformation observed on Front bumper, and at the mating regions (The region where Front bumper is surrounded by other parts like Head lamp, Hood, Wheel arch) there is a displacement of 3.39mm (maximum clearance maintained at mating regions is 3mm).





Several countermeasures were studied and the best way to avoid the deformation is adding Honey-comb ribs, stiffeners at the mating regions.



CONCLUSION In this study the behavior of Front bumper is analyzed when it is subjected to sunlight heat. High deformation mating regions are located. By making the following 7. changes, maximum displacement can be reduced. 1. by adding Honeycomb ribs on inner surface. 2. by increasing thickness at localized regions. 3. by adding stiffeners and ribs -- but adding stiffness to the bumper is a negative point of view when it is seen from Pedestrian safety, keeping the pedestrian safety also into consideration, stiffness changes can be done.

Language: en