Abstract

Several aircraft types are commonly used to perform many search and rescue missions throughout the world. Aircraft have been used because they are able to offer a bird's eye view of the surrounding search areas. In general, these aircraft come in various shapes, sizes and weights, and have myriad capabilities in carrying rescued and/or injured personnel and also equipment for the search and medical operations during the search and rescue sorties. For an aircraft, takeoff gross weight is important because it will affect the flying performance of the aircraft. To perform an effective search and rescue mission, the right selection of aircraft is essential such that unnecessary resources are not being wasted. In line with this notion, this study examines the distribution of the maximum takeoff gross weight of aircraft that have been typically used in search and rescue sorties. This knowledge will help in the design of future aircraft for such missions and also narrowing the selection of existing aircraft to be used on that kind of operations. It is found from the data analysis that most current operators have been using medium-haul aircraft that have a takeoff gross weight between 4,301 kg and 8,600 kg.

Language: en