Abstract

Nowadays, automatic traffic light control is becoming an important requirement for travelers and number of road users especially for emergency service providers such as ambulance drivers, fire fighters etc... Various alternatives have been proposed, but it has certain limitations.One such example is using an RF transmitter mounted on the ambulance which will communicate with the RF receiver mounted on the signal post in the traffic control system. A special algorithm is provided to control the traffic signals automatically by pressing the key provided in the keybord on the ambulance by the driver.But in this case, there is big trouble for car accidents or road accidents, because of automatic adjustment and a large number of vehicles, and there is a problem of delay in first aid service, with these overcrowded roads. This paper describes a solution that is "Intelligent Ambulance with Automatic Traffic Control" which includes the accident detecting, alerting and tracking mechanism with an automatic traffic light controlling system to overcome this delay of first aid service. An ambulance can thereby easily finde a freeway to reach the victim in a minimal time and thereby providing first aid as soon as possible. This is possible by using an RF transmitter on the ambulance which will communicate with the RF receiver mounted on the signal post in the traffic control system. To control the traffic signals automatically, and to move towards the location in minimal time, a specific algorithm is proposed in this paper. Thus, the traffic light gets controlled by the intelligent ambulance itself, in such a way that it could provide free path to the ambulance.

Language: en