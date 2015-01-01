Abstract

An accident is one of the major causes of unnatural and untimely death. This is one of the serious issues throughout the world. Most of the accidents occur due to vehicle factors, improper traffic management, and lack of timely help. With the increase in the number of vehicles, it may be little hard to keep away from such accidents on road. The main objective is to implement the new advancements in saving human lives by detecting the occurrence of the accident in a vehicle and by directing the ambulance to the accident location without time delay. Also by implementing smart traffic control system, the ambulance moves to medical centre in an effective way without any stall in the traffic signals. Automation of accident detection is implemented by sensor-based ambulance management with the smart traffic management system. It consists of Crash sensor and MEMS sensor for detecting the accident in the vehicle and RF transmitter on the ambulance to communicate with the RF Receiver located on the traffic signal. This helps the ambulance to cross the junction switching the signals from Red to Green when the signal is received by the ambulance.

