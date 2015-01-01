Abstract

[SafetyLit note: This article is included because it has received a substantial amount of coverage in the popular press. In reality, there is very little if any evidence of the "Bermuda Triangle" location having any effect on radio transmission or reception.]



Now-a-days even with the aeronautical modern technology along with weather forecasting, aviation accidents still cannot be avoided and hearing news about loss of control, airplane crashes and disappearance due to humans errors, bad climate, mechanical failure or any obstruct. Some missing flights in middle of the seas still could not found where they were collapsing. In this paper the design of a module consists of two layers inner and outer with some sensors. The module is made with hard metal, whenever the flight crashes and interact with water the pH sensor will measure the water. If the water salinity is equal to the sea water, the outer layer of the module become open up and using GPS can find current location and transmitted through RF transmitter. In case of some regions like Bermuda triangle no signals work. The inner module that designed the body like, does not allow the water to pass through it easily inside and it can float on the water. The module consists of high intensity flickering lights can easily identify the location where the module present and through memory in the module can find the place where the planes were collapsed.





Keywords : GPS, LoRa, mpu6050, vibration sensor, pH sensor, Solenoids.

