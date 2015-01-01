Abstract

A smart helmet that covers and protects the head from any damage in driving a two-wheeler vehicle. The main aim of our project is to provide safety for a rider and to make life of citizens more secure while driving a vehicle. The alcohol sensor is used to detect the alcohol content in riders breath. If rider is in drunk state, without wearing the helmet the bike will not start. In this situation, the rider should have to wear the helmet then only the rider can start the bike. Zigbee module acts as transceiver to communicate between the sensors and control devices. The respective person of registered number can know the details whether the rider was drunk or not. The main advantage is to avoid the two-wheeler accidents and drunk drive cases. This project mainly focus on wearing of helmet or not.

