Abstract

The absence of the tyres monitoring system on vehicle has caused difficulty for driver to check the pressure and temperature of the tyres in real time. Besides that, due to the large geographical area of rural area where the distribution of petrol station with air pump might not be equally distributed, certain area is hard to access air pump. The abnormal pressure and increases in temperature on tyre lead to longer braking distance, tyre blowouts and related issues. The paper describes the deployment of IoT sensors for monitoring application in tyres and data is accessible on mobile app. This monitoring system consists of two sensors to measure the temperature and pressure of the tyre using ESP32 microcontroller board and uploaded into the cloud platform using Wi-Fi technology. While Blynk the mobile app is designed to collect the informative data from the cloud platform and the data is represented in graphical representation using open source Cloud platform. It is made available for real-time monitoring data. Apart from that, this system also incorporates alert system to provide a scalable monitoring system as well as alerting the user for any abnormal reading of the tyre.

