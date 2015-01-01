Abstract

The rapid development of economy and continuous improvement of people's purchase ability in every country, purchasing the motor vehicles is increasing rapidly, so as the traffic accidents and accident death rate, which says the road traffic situation in everywhere, is worse day by day. Traffic and Accident control is a complex activity in developing countries shows in increasing number of riders and automobiles every day. The prediction and prevention of traffic accidents is an important part of the traffic safety, the purpose of prediction is to achieve the objective of reducing traffic accidents. The work proposes by using the existing video through the cameras positioned on highways, traffic signal and busy roads that can detect the incidents/events. The system can also be proposed with the ability to read and track the vehicle number helps in searching of vehicles violating the rules by finding the License plate number using Optical Recognition method which finds the alpha numeric character from the segmented image. Counting the vehicles passed through the mentioned place using Haar-cascade hand detector which helps to count the number of vehicles passed through can perform Traffic control system.

