Abstract

The arrival of summer brings more sunshine, more time outside, and more opportunities for recreation and play. Although these activities may look a little different this summer as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, they also allow us to get outside, interact safely with others, and remain connected to our friends and communities. Along with fun activities and exercise, there also comes a need for heightened awareness of summertime safety. Because so many childhood activities occur during the summer, precautions must be taken to ensure the safety and health of our children. From appropriate sun protection and water safety to insect exposure and recreational precautions, it is important to review key safety points to ensure a happy and healthy season. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still very active, there will also be an added layer of complexity to staying safe this summer, including adapting activities to meet the guidelines of social distancing. This article addresses some of the most common dangers encountered during the summer months and offers protective measures to decrease risk and promote safety. [Pediatr Ann. 2020;49(7):e285-e289.].

Language: en