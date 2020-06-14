|
Citation
|
Menon V, Arafat SMY, Akter H, Mukherjee S, Kar SK, Padhy SK. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 54: e102302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32674068
|
Abstract
|
A growing body of evidence suggests that media reporting of suicide in South-East Asia is imbalanced and poorly adherent to suicide reporting recommendations (Arafat et al., 2020b, 2020a); this is despite substantial evidence indicating a clear link between explicit media portrayals of suicides and the probability of copycat suicidal behaviour among vulnerable individuals (Pirkis et al., 2006). Media reporting of celebrity suicide is a phenomenon worthy of investigation due to its potential to trigger suicide contagion; these assertions are supported by studies which found nearly a 10% increase in suicides in the two months that followed the suicide of Robin Williams, a popular and acclaimed American entertainment celebrity (Fink et al., 2018).
Language: en