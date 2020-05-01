Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the employment situation of people with spinal cord injury (SCI) in 22 countries participating in the International Spinal Cord Injury Community Survey (InSCI), compare observed and predicted employment rates, estimate gaps in employment rates among people with SCI compared to the general population, and study differences in employment between males and females.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey SETTING: Community PARTICIPANTS: Included were people of employable age (18-64 years old), with traumatic or non-traumatic SCI (including cauda equina syndrome); at least 18 years of age at the time of the survey; living in the community and able to respond to one of the available language versions of the questionnaire.



INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Observed employment rate defined as performing paid work for at least one hour a week, predicted employment rate adjusted for sample composition from mixed logistic regression analysis.

ESULTS: A total of 9,760 participants were included (range 165-1,174 per country). Considerable differences in sample composition were found. The observed worldwide employment rate was 38%. A wide variation across countries from 10.3% up to 61.4% was found. Some countries showed substantially higher or lower employment rates than predicted based on the composition of their sample. Gaps between the observed employment rates among participants with SCI and the general population ranged from 14.8% to 54.8%. Employment rates were on average slightly higher among males compared to females, but with large variation across countries. Employment gaps, however, were smaller among females for most countries.



CONCLUSIONS: This first worldwide survey among people with SCI shows an average employment rate of 38%. Differences between observed and predicted employment rates across countries point at country-specific factors that warrant further investigation. Gaps with employment rates in the general population were considerable and call for actions for more inclusive labor market policies in most of the countries investigated.

