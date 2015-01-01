SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fairlamb S, Juhl J. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1793432

PMID

32673184

Abstract

Terror management theory specifies that a sense of self-worth is necessary to prevent the awareness of death from undermining psychological well-being. We tested the theory's claims about well-being within the context of depression, by measuring self-worth, death-thought accessibility, and depression in an online study (N = 365). Consistent with the theory, death-thought accessibility predicted increased depression, but only among those with low, not high, self-worth. Our findings support existential clinical theorists' claims for psychological therapies to appreciate the underlying reasons for the need for self-worth.


Language: en
