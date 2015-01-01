Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The role of sexual attitudes has been largely ignored in explaining different emotional reactions to breakups among young adults.



The authors examined the role of conservative sexual attitudes as a moderator of the relationship between breakups and depressive symptoms. Participants: Participants were 428 undergraduate students at a mid-western university. Data collection was completed in 2013.



Methods: Participants completed the questionnaires in class or at home in this cross-sectional survey. OLS regression and Structural equation modeling were used in data analysis.



Results: Increased level of sexual conservativeness significantly exacerbated depression after the breakup for those college students who reported sexual behavior with their ex-partner.



Conclusions: Although conservative sexual attitudes may show positive effects in promoting healthy sexual behavior, it was found here to be detrimentally related to depression after breakups for college students. This information may help university counselors gain a deeper understanding of post-breakup depression of college students.

Language: en