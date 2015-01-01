|
Citation
Chan CY, Cheung KL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32673180
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The current research examined the gender difference in relationships in terms of overt and covert narcissism, hypercompetitiveness, personal development competitiveness, and mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression, and stress symptoms among college students.
Language: en
Keywords
Academic performance; and competitiveness; mental health problems; narcissism