Abstract

Suicide rates in the United States are climbing; thus, sophisticated methods that identify how risk and protective factors are associated with suicide risk are necessary. Young adults face an especially tumultuous period as they are maintaining relationships, having children, and building careers. A sample of young adults (n = 4,208) from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) was included in a latent profile analysis based on hypothesized risk (depressive symptoms, job demands, isolation, alcohol use, and childhood abuse) and protective indicators (relationship quality with parents and other adults, friendships, job satisfaction and alignment with goals, and religiosity). A three-profile solution yielded the following distinct profiles: Childhood Isolation (n = 594), Flourishing (n = 2,974), and Adult Isolation and Burdensomeness (n = 628). Participants in the Childhood Isolation profile were associated with an increased risk for suicidal ideation (OR = 1.61) but not for suicide attempts in the past year. Participants in the Adult Isolation and Burdensomeness profile were associated with high risk for suicidal ideation (OR = 3.53) as well as suicide attempts in the past year (OR = 2.70). The Flourishing profile was associated with a reduced risk for suicidal ideation (OR = 0.45) and past year suicide attempts (OR = 0.52).



RESULTS of this study emphasize the importance of understanding how risk and protective factors analyzed simultaneously provide new information about suicide risk in young adults. Prevention efforts addressing decreasing isolation and reducing burdensomeness are recommended for individuals at risk. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en