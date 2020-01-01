Abstract

This research examined parents' restriction of children's peer relationships in the United States and China. American and Chinese children (N = 934; Mage = 12.67 years) reported on their parents' peer restriction (e.g., limiting children's time with peers) and their behavioral and psychological adjustment 3 times over a year. Increments in parents' peer restriction predicted decrements in children's adjustment over time to a similar extent in the United States and China. However, decrements in children's adjustment predicted increments in parents' peer restriction over time to a greater extent in the United States (vs. China). Thus, it is possible that culture contributes to the socialization process involving parents' restriction of children's peer relationships but only via child-driven pathways. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

