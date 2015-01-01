Abstract

Suicide is one of the biggest health challenges of this century, accounting for 1.4% of all deaths globally (World Health Organization, 2014). Preventing suicide requires sustained efforts from a range of stakeholders, especially early career researchers (ECRs), to bring in new knowledge and perspectives. However, increasing competition for funding and tenured academic positions is gearing the research milieu toward a more corporate-like "metrics and deliverables"-based environment (Browning, Thompson, & Dawson, 2016). The evident "Matthew effect" (accumulative advantage) in grant and fellowship applications (Bazeley, 1998) makes the first 3-5 years after PhD a critical period for researchers to establish long-term career success. Without guidance and support from experienced researchers to make timely involvement and connections, talented ECRs may quickly lose their interest and competitiveness in the current research and funding environment (Wyllie, Levett-Jones, DiGiacomo, & Davidson, 2019), which can threaten the "overall talent-base of academia" (Spence, Buddenbaum, Bice, Welch, & Carroll, 2018; p. 2). In addition, feelings of frustration and insecurity associated with an uncertain future can reduce ECRs' work productivity and creativity (Aguilera, 2012) and negatively impact personal well-being (Busch & Ledingham, 2016). Guidance and support are critical for ECRs in suicide prevention research, who are likely to have the aforementioned challenges and elevated psychological distress due to regular exposure to detailed suicide-related information (Chen, Mastarone, & Denneson, 2019).



Having effective mentorship has been found to help improve ECRs' research productivity and self-efficacy (McRae & Zimmerman, 2019). Both are important for ECRs, who are likely to face new...

Language: en