|
Citation
|
Holm AJ, Hausman H, Rhodes MG. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32672517
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the regular use of study strategies between college students who misused prescription stimulants (N = 36) and college students who did not misuse prescription stimulants (N = 298) in an undergraduate sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
College students; substance misuse; prescription stimulants; study strategies