Stallman HM, Lipson SK, Zhou S, Eisenberg D. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32672507
OBJECTIVE: Despite the increasing prevalence of psychological distress in university and college students, little is known about their use of coping strategies. This study explored healthy and unhealthy coping strategies in this population. Participants: A representative sample of 509 students at a large public university in the US.
mental health; coping; stress; help-seeking; College