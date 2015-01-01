Abstract

Children's nurses have an important role in identifying and supporting families who experience domestic abuse. Safeguarding guidance is available to direct nurses working with families, children and young people in these situations. However, nurses working with children and families require the knowledge and ability to assess the parenting approach of mothers exposed to domestic abuse to reduce long-term detrimental effects to the child. The aim of this literature review was to explore research about how maternal experiences of domestic abuse affect the mother's approach to parenting. A search of healthcare databases was undertaken to identify relevant research. The articles were coded by grouping similar findings leading to the identification of three themes: modelling behaviours; compensating behaviours; and coping and parenting. Modelling behaviours involved mothers learning aggressive behaviours and becoming increasingly violent towards their child. Mothers displaying compensating behaviours were lenient in their parenting or provided positive discipline if the child was female, and those who were identified as coping and parenting had suboptimal mental health with an increase in depressive symptoms.

