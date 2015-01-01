Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the most common causes of long-term disability and death worldwide. Autophagy is activated and autophagic flux is impaired following TBI. But the controversial roles and underlying mechanisms of autophagy after TBI are not clear. This chapter will update the current state of knowledge in the process of autophagy, the roles of autophagy in TBI as well as some upstream moleculars and pharmacological regulators of autophagy involved in TBI. We also discuss autophagy mechanism-based preclinical pharmacological intervention. These observations make autophagy an attractive therapeutic target for developing new therapeutic strategies to achieve better outcomes for patients suffering from TBI.

