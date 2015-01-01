Abstract

Penetrating craniocerebral injuries with a nail gun are extremely rare and even rarer in children. In this case, a 2-year-old boy, who was the youngest patient in the literature with an intracranial nail gun injury involving penetration of the right temporal lobe, was reported. The patient was evaluated by plain radiography and computed tomography. The nail was loosened and pulled gently out by creating a small craniotomy around the nail entrance. Although clinical characteristics and treatment methods of penetrating craniocerebral injuries were similar for reported in literature, the injury mechanism of presented case was different. Penetrating craniocerebral injuries with a nail gun are very dramatic situation, but mortality and morbidity are low. Without major vascular injury, a nail can be removed through a small incision. Penetrating injuries often occur accidentally in the pediatric age group, but the risk of child abuse should always be considered.

