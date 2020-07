Abstract

PURPOSE: To report a case of a temporary corneal ectasia induced by airbag trauma.



Observations: A patient who suffered a road traffic accident with deployment of the frontal airbag and presented a corneal ectasia in both eyes after 3 months, without changes in visual acuity. After 9 months, he presented a significantly improvement, achieving his basal parameters in pentacam.



Conclusions and importance: This is a rare case of corneal ectasia induced by airbag trauma that spontaneously reverted and it can emphasize the viscoelastic properties of the human cornea.

Language: en