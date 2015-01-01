|
Citation
|
Savioli G, Ceresa IF, Ciceri L, Sciutti F, Belliato M, Iotti GA, Luzzi S, Del Maestro M, Mezzini G, Lafe E, Simoncelli A, Ricevuti G, Manzoni F, Bressan MA. Heliyon 2020; 6(7): e04226.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32671238 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We evaluated the risk profile of elderly patients who came to the emergency department for mild head trauma. The primary goal was to determine the difference in the incidence of posttraumatic intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) after minor head injury (MHI). The secondary objective was to assess worse outcome, such as: hospitalization rate, rate of re-admission, need of neurosurgery. We also assess the admission process times and length of hospital stay. The ultimate goal was to optimize the diagnostic-observational management of minor head trauma in elderly patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Mild traumatic brain injury; Brain injury management; Clinical research; Elderly patients; Emergency medicine; Hemorrhage; Internal medicine; Neurosurgery; Posttraumatic intracranial hemorrhage