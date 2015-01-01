|
Boen CE, Kozlowski K, Tyson KD. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 11: e100623.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32671177 PMCID
Abstract
A large body of research identifies the critical role of early-life social contexts such as neighborhoods and households in shaping life course trajectories of health. Less is known about whether and how school characteristics affect individual health and contribute to population health inequality. However, recent scholarship argues that some school environments are so stressful due to high levels of violence, disorder, and poverty that they may be "toxic" to student health, but this hypothesis has not been tested using population data. Integrating insights from the life course perspective and stress process model, we use rich longitudinal data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (n = 11,382), diverse markers of physiological functioning and psychological well-being, and multilevel regression models to examine whether and how school characteristics shape trajectories of physiological dysregulation and depressive risk from adolescence through early adulthood.
Language: en
Stress; Health disparities; Life course studies; School context