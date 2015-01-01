|
Adeleke O, Balogun FM. Ann. Ib. Postgrad. Med. 2019; 17(2): 162-172.
32669994 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Adolescence was previously assumed to be a diseases free stage of life. It is however now known that adolescents are not only involved in risky health behaviours but they also have their own share of health problems that other age groups face. The adolescent-friendly model helps to create adolescent-responsive health systems, Nigeria currently has no country-specific report on the adolescent-friendly characteristics of the health services rendered to her adolescents. This study identified various health problems for which in-school adolescents in Ibadan North- East Local Government Area sought healthcare and determined their perception of received healthcare services with regards to its "adolescent-friendliness".
Language: en
Adolescent health problems; Adolescent-friendly health services; Health seeking behaviour; In-school adolescents; Nigeria.