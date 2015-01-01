|
Agne NA, Tisott CG, Ballester P, Passos IC, Ferrão YA. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32669156
BACKGROUND: Patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are at increased risk for suicide attempt (SA) compared to the general population. However, the significant risk factors for SA in this population remains unclear - whether these factors are associated with the disorder itself or related to extrinsic factors, such as comorbidities and sociodemographic variables. This study aimed to identify predictors of SA in OCD patients using a machine learning algorithm.
machine learning; suicide attempts; Algorithm; elastic net; obsessive-compulsive disorder; predictors of suicide