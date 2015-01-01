SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pfister S, Wagner EY, Bürgy V, Egloff N, Holtforth MG, Schmidt SJ. Ther. Umsch. 2020; 77(3): 107-110.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Verlag Hans Huber)

DOI

10.1024/0040-5930/a001163

PMID

32669075

Abstract

Neglect, as well as physical, psychological or sexual abuse increase the risk of developmental disorders and of long-term health consequences in adulthood. The prevention of maltreatment is therefore crucial. In Switzerland, a multi-layered prevention model mainly focuses on supporting the family. An improved social awareness of the importance of adequate childcare is in the interest of each individual as well as of the health care system and society as a whole.


Language: de
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print