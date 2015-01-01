|
Pfister S, Wagner EY, Bürgy V, Egloff N, Holtforth MG, Schmidt SJ. Ther. Umsch. 2020; 77(3): 107-110.
Abstract
Neglect, as well as physical, psychological or sexual abuse increase the risk of developmental disorders and of long-term health consequences in adulthood. The prevention of maltreatment is therefore crucial. In Switzerland, a multi-layered prevention model mainly focuses on supporting the family. An improved social awareness of the importance of adequate childcare is in the interest of each individual as well as of the health care system and society as a whole.
Language: de