Thomas AL, Brausch AM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2020.1786096

32669061

OBJECTIVES: The relationship between distress tolerance and suicide risk was examined in black college students, as well as the moderating role of family and peer support in this relationship. Parent and peer support were studied separately in their relationship to overall suicidality.

Method: One-hundred twenty-five Black undergraduate students completed self-report measures that assessed study variables.

Results: Using moderation analyses, distress tolerance was significantly associated with overall suicidality, such that increased tolerance was associated with decreased risk. Higher family support was significantly associated with decreased suicide risk, while peer support was not. However, both family and peer support significantly moderated the relationship between distress tolerance and suicide risk. For both types of support, the relationship between distress tolerance and suicide risk was significant when support was low.

Conclusions: Social support appears to be an important protective factor for suicide risk in black college students.


suicide; social support; young adults; Black-Americans; distress tolerance

